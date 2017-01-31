TTSAO hosting industry network event before annual conference

HAMILTON, Ont. – The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario announced it is hosting an industry networking event on Wednesday, February 15 as part of its second annual conference at the Centre for Health and Safety Innovation in Mississauga, Ont.

“If you’re looking meet people in the trucking industry, see some industry friends or customers and meet and talk to some new ones all under one roof then the Centre for Health and Safety Innovation Conference Centre in Mississauga is the place to be,” said Charlie Charalambous, TTSAO Conference chairman. “The TTSAO is very excited to be hosting this event and I look forward to seeing many industry friends and representatives there.”

The TTSAO said the event will include light snacks, cocktails and mix and mingle in the trade show area with for hire and private carriers, association leaders, human resource professionals, staffing agencies, commercial truck school owners, government officials and industry service providers. It is set to run from 5:30-8:00 and the cost to attend is $50.00.

If you cannot attend the entire TTSAO Conference this gives you an opportunity to still participate. Space is limited so to register please call (416) 623-5461.