TTSAO reacts to MTO’s proposed MELT standards

HAMILTON, Ont. — The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO) said today that it believes great strides have been achieved with the recently proposed Mandatory Entry Level Training standards, but that the standard still needs work before it can fully endorse them.

The TTSAO, and other industry subject matter experts from various carriers, training institutions and insurance fields were on the task force to provide their input and feedback on the standards.

The TTSAO said for it to fully endorsed the proposed MELT standards, the following suggestions must be addressed: