TTSAO reveals details about upcoming conference

HAMILTON, Ont. – The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO) continues to release details about their upcoming 2nd annual conference, scheduled for February 15 and 16, 2017 at the Centre for Health and Safety Innovation in Mississauga, Ont.

Organizers say there will be a panel discussion about Mandatory Entry Level Driver Training (MELT).

Charlie Charalambous, TTSAO Conference chairman says “without a doubt this is one of the hottest issues in our industry today. We have assembled a team of panelists that will educate those who participate and share their opinions and advice so your companies can benefit from the information. Those attending are sure to gain valuable insight and knowledge to make informed decisions that will affect every segment of the trucking industry.”

Panelists include David Goruk from Northbridge Insurance, Garth Pitzel of Bison Transport, Mike Millian representing the Private Motor Truck Council and Rolf VanderZwaag from the Ontario Trucking Association. The TTSAO has also arranged for representation from the Provincial Government to provide conference delegates with an update on MELT.

TTSAO members and associate members can attend for only $199.00 plus HST per registrant and $249.00 plus HST for non-TTSAO Members.

The conference registration form, agenda, sponsorship details and more information are available at www.TTSAO.com.