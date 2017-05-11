Tulsa, Okla. to host Shell SuperRigs

HOUSTON, Texas – The 35th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs truck competition is set to take place at the Exchange Center at Expo Square in Tulsa, Okla. May 18-20 with this year’s theme of “Titans of Tulsa.”

As always, there will be activities for truckers and their families, as well as spectators. The event is free to attend.

“The opportunity to celebrate the 35th Shell Rotella SuperRigs is a great testimony to the hardworking truck drivers from the U.S. and Canada that deliver goods every day and take great pride in their work and their trucks,” said Megan Pino, global brand manager, Shell Rotella. “The dedication of so many drivers over the years has made this a great event and we look forward to sharing the Titans of Tulsa with drivers and people in the Tulsa area.”

The SuperRigs competition is a truck beauty contest for actively working trucking. Owner-operators from the US and Canada bring their best-looking truck and compete for cash and prizes in excess of $25,000. Twelve drivers will be selected to have their trucks featured in the 2018 SuperRigs calendar. The trucks are judged by industry professionals who work for major trucking publications or broadcast companies. Judges score the rigs on exterior appearance, design, detail/finish, originality and workmanship. In total, 24 working trucks receive awards for categories such as Best of Show, Tractor, Tractor/Trailer Combination and Classic.

There is also plenty of fun and entertaining events for those who aren’t in the beauty contest, including a variety of vendors, a scavenger hunt, prizes, games, the Road Show, as well as the BBQ pitt, organizers said. For attendees traveling to the event, the Tulsa area has a number of fun things to participate in such as a Tulsa Drillers Minor League Baseball game, nearby flea markets and street fairs in downtown Tulsa.

For mote information, visit www.Rotella.com.