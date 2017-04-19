UAP acquires Freno’s distribution activities

Montreal, Que. – UAP announced the acquisition of the distribution activities of Service de Freins Montréal Ltée (Freno) today.

The four Freno stores located in Anjou, Boucherville, St-Laurent, and Mirabel, Que. will be integrated into UAP’s Traction store network, as well as all of the employees involved in sales, distribution and delivery.

In addition, UAP and Freno have concluded a strategic agreement to accelerate the sales growth of remanufactured clutches and specialized radiators manufactured by Freno. The agreement also covers parts supply by UAP’s TW distribution center located in Longueuil, for the needs of Freno. Freno’s heavy vehicle repair center located in Anjou will join the TruckPro network, which counts more than 125 repair centers in the Canada.

“We are very pleased to welcome the Freno team to our Traction network,” said Pierre Rachiele, executive vice-president, heavy vehicle parts division, UAP. “There are numerous synergies between our two companies and this agreement will allow us to better meet the needs of our customers and continue our growth.”