Upcoming PMTC seminar to cover third party contracts, MELT

MILTON, Ont. — The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) is hosting its next regional seminar in Guelph on Thursday, January 26th.

The seminar will run from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will cover two topics — third party contracts and mandatory entry level training.

The PMTC is urging interested patrons to register now as space is limited. To register. contact Vanessa Cox at info@pmtc.ca or through the PMTC website at www.pmtc.ca.

Registration is just $25 for a PMTC member, and $100.00 for a non-member. Location details will be provided upon registration.