Volvo delivers first Canadian trucks with 2017 engines to Purolator

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America recently delivered 19 D13-powered Volvo VNL 300 models to Ontario-based Purolator.

The occasion marks the first Canadian delivery of trucks equipped with Volvo’s new 2017 engines.

“Our 2017 engines offer several engineering enhancements to deliver significant fuel savings,” said Jeff Lester, senior vice-president of sales for Volvo Trucks North America. “And we were able to do it without sacrificing power or performance, a win-win for our customers.”

Purolator is one of Canada’s leading integrated freight and logistics solutions providers, It currently operates a fleet of approximately 460 power units, of which more than half are Volvo models.

“We depend on our fleet of more than 4,777 vehicles to deliver goods to our customers throughout Canada on time and in a safe and environmentally responsible manner,” said Serge Viola, director, asset management, Purolator. “Our new Volvo VNL models equipped with Volvo’s 2017 D13 engine will help us accomplish this through the 2017 advancements.”

Volvo said the 2017 D13 received a number of updates for 2017 to improve efficiency by up to 2.5% compared to the previous D13. A patented wave piston design helps maximize fuel efficiency by improving flame propagation, while a proven common-rail fuel system enables finer control of the fuel injection, allowing for faster, more accurate injection. The D13 also features an updated EGR flow sensor with a new double-wall casing, helping reduce condensation and soot buildup in cold weather, while an improved aftertreatment dosing module has been integrated into the fuel filter housing for easier serviceability. Upgrades were also made to the two-speed coolant pump, helping to reduce parasitic losses.

Purolator’s new Volvo models are equipped with Volvo’s latest 12-speed I-Shift automated manual transmission.