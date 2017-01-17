Volvo Trucks awarded NJPA contract for truck chassis

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America has been awarded a contract by the National Joint Powers Alliance (NJPA) to offer Class 8 chassis to the more than 50,000 NJPA members.

Under the contract, NJPA member agencies can now purchase Volvo VNM, VNL, VNX and VHD models.

“Volvo Trucks is pleased to offer our full range of heavy-duty trucks through the NJPA,” said Jeff Lester, senior vice-president of sales for Volvo Trucks North America. “Member agencies can specify the Volvo model that best fits their needs by utilizing Volvo’s complete specification offering.”

Volvo said these cooperative contract opportunities offer both time and money savings for NJPA members. NJPA members can use the chassis contract to streamline their truck bid process and take advantage of NJPA’s rigorous selection criteria and attractive pricing.

The Volvo Trucks contract is effective now and available to NJPA members throughout the United States and Canada.

To learn more about the Volvo models available under the NJPA contract contact your nearest Volvo Trucks dealer.