Volvo Trucks partners with Geotab

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America announced today that it is partnering with Geotab to extend its uptime services.

With the new partnership, owners of Volvo legacy vehicles with EPA 2010 or newer Volvo engines will be able to access the same suite of uptime services available for newer model Volvo trucks.

“Our partnership with Geotab provides an exciting opportunity to bring the proven uptime benefits of our connected vehicle services to customers with active Volvo legacy vehicles,” said Conal Deedy, director of connected vehicle services for Volvo Trucks. “Fleets will also benefit from greater consistency in service management across all trucks in a fleet, knowing that aging units are often reassigned from long-haul to regional haul routes.”

Activation of a remote diagnostics subscription for predictive diagnostics and monitoring and installation of the plug-in Geotab telematics device will connect the legacy vehicle to the highly trained uptime experts at Volvo’s Uptime Center. At the Uptime Center, Volvo Action Service (VAS) agents provide 24/7 monitoring of critical vehicle codes. If VAS agents detect an issue, they will assess the severity and provide the vehicle’s designated contact with the information needed to decide whether to keep operating the truck or take it for immediate service.

“We’re proud to partner with Volvo to provide customers with powerful visibility into maintenance requirements and overall health of their legacy vehicles,” said Colin Sutherland, executive vice-president, sales and marketing, Geotab. “With simple installation, customers can begin improving uptime across their entire fleet quickly and easily.”