Volvo Trucks sets world record for largest unboxing

DUBLIN, Va. — Volvo Trucks North America set a new Guinness World Record when it unveiled its new VNL truck and in doing so, won the title for the largest object unboxed.

Volvo let three-year-old Joel Jovine help unbox the full size truck to achieve the record, since the unboxing had to be opened manually, using no tools. The Volvo VNL had to be removed from the box without destroying the box during the process. The box also had to be made of normal box materials – cardboard and cellophane – but internal reinforcement was permitted as long as it didn’t take away from the experience of the unboxing.

“Setting a Guiness World Record title was truly remarkable, but what was most rewarding for me was seeing Joel become so excited seeing the new Volvo VNL 760 revealed when he opened the box,” said Magnus Koeck, vice-president of marketing and brand management for Volvo Trucks North America. “It’s a great feeling to know both young and old have such affinity for Volvo Trucks and our values.” Volvo Trucks filmed the unboxing May 12 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The unboxing record, which is determined by the size of the object being unboxed, was easily set with a Volvo VNL 760 tractor and trailer measuring 72 feet in length. “Launching the new Volvo VNL series is an historic moment for Volvo Trucks North America, and we greatly enjoyed pursuing a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title with Joel to help commemorate this moment,” Koeck said.

You can watch the video of the unboxing in the video below.