Wabash National earns fifth consecutive ISO 14001:2004 registration

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Wabash National recently received re-certification of the ISO 14001:2004 registration for its Lafayette, Indiana, operations.

The ISO 14001:2004 standard, published by the International Organization for Standardization, is an international reference for environmental management requirements.

The company’s Lafayette operations manufacture dry and refrigerated van trailers and truck bodies, as well as Wabash National’s proprietary DuraPlate composite panels.

“Achieving our fifth consecutive ISO 14001:2004 registration reflects our responsibility at Wabash National to uphold world-class environmental standards in our manufacturing operations,” said Brent Yeagy, president and chief operating officer. “I congratulate all Lafayette associates for demonstrating a commitment to sustainability that is important to us, our communities and our customers.”

The ISO 14001:2004 standard provides organizations with the elements of an effective environmental management system that can be integrated with other management requirements to help them achieve environmental and economic goals.

In addition to Lafayette, Wabash National currently has ISO 14001:2004 registrations at four other locations: Cadiz, Kentucky; Frankfort, Indiana; Harrison, Arkansas; and San José Iturbide, Guanajuato, Mexico. The company’s Lafayette and Cadiz operations are also certified to the ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 9001:2015 standards for quality management, respectively.