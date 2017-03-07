Wabash National names new truck body leader

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Wabash National announced today that it has named Kevin Page as its new vice-president and general manager of final mile and

distributed services.

In this new position, Page will drive further commercialization of the Final Mile Series and Cold Chain Series truck bodies, and will direct and manage growth in the aftermarket parts and retail businesses.

Prior to Wabash National, Page served as interim president at Truck Accessories Group. He also served as president at Universal Trailer Cargo Group and vice-president of sales, marketing and service at Utilimaster Corporation.