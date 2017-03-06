WIT recognizes truck driver who donated kidney to stranger

PLOVER, Wisc. — A professional truck driver is being recognized by the Women in Trucking Association (WIT) as its March Member of the Month after she donated a kidney to a stranger.

Carol Nixon, a driver for Walmart Private Fleet, met Deb Pollard at the first annual WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo in 2015, where Carol learned Deb’s husband, Craig, was on dialysis and in need of a kidney.

Nixon immediately offered to help.

After a series of tests to find out if they were a match, Nixon made the decision to donate a kidney, even if Craig couldn’t be the recipient. That way, Craig might make it to the top of the list sooner. However, after three long weeks of waiting, they learned they were a match and could proceed.

“As we found out about this as fellow associates, I don’t think any of us were shocked. She (Carol) is someone that is known to put others ahead of herself,” said Rick Aurit, regional transportation manager.

In November 2016, Nixon and Craig underwent the surgery with no complications.

“Deb and I are extremely grateful and thankful we had the opportunity to go to the first annual WIT convention because that is the week that changed both of our lives,” said Nixon.

“What can you say? Thank you is not enough. She saved Craig’s life. She saved my husband’s life,” said Pollard.