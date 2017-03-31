Women In Trucking Association celebrates 10 years

PLOVER, Wisc. – The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month.

Over the past decade, the nonprofit organization has made it its mission to encourage women to consider careers in the trucking industry, address obstacles that might keep them from succeeding, and celebrate the success of its members.

Ellen Voie in founded WIT in 2007 and the group now exceeds 4,500 members, including carriers, suppliers, industry professionals, drivers, and students.