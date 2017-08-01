XTL Transport donated truck, driver for Canada 911 ride

CHARLOTTEWOTN, P.E.I. — XTL Transport opened up its heart and one of its trailers this summer when it sponsored this year’s charity Canada 911 ride.

The Canada 911 ride a charity event that was inspired by the September 11 attacks. Canada 911 was originally intended to support and raise money for families of fallen emergency service personnel, but has since also been known to provide publicly accessible defibrillators as well as help to children of violent crimes. The event consists of up to 120 civilian riders being accompanied by 40-50 Metro police, Ontario Provincial Police, and York police riders, as well as officer riders from New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island along the way. The riders make their way through various communities as a collective whole, with support from various emergency service departments and residents of those communities. Every year is a new route, meaning every year is a new community helped.

This year’s ride focused on the Atlantic provinces, namely Prince Edward Island. With a majority of the riders, both officers and civilians, coming from Ontario, one of the major challenges this year was getting bikes to the starting point so far from home. Enter XTL Transport and the problem was solved. XTL donated one of its drivers and trucks to transport all of the equipment for the ride starting in Charlottetown. XTL’s donation made Canada 911 that much easier, and ultimately helping the foundation impact many more communities across the country.

XTL first heard about the charity from one of its long-time drivers, Bob Beal. He has participated in the Canada 911 Ontario Ride for six years.

XTL Transport said it is thankful to be able to be associated with such an event and would like to thank the Canada 911 ride for all that they do for the communities of Canada.

For more information about the event, click here.