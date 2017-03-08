PAID Idealease from Tallman Truck Centre

Operating your own fleet is getting more challenging and costly every day. Truck leasing from Tallman Idealease could be a better decision for your business. Lease industry-leading vehicles backed by superior fleet maintenance and fleet services such as 24/7 roadside assistance. With a full service truck lease, your cash flow improves, your truck uptime increases, and your transportation costs are more consistent.

Own your fleet? We can help you unlock the equity that’s tied up in your truck fleet. Our ownership transition program will show you the true cost of truck ownership. We are commercial truck leasing experts and we can create a buyout/lease back program to help you transition from truck ownership to full service leasing. If you prefer to own your vehicles for tax or equity reasons, our Full Service Equity Lease is a great option. With a full service equity lease, you get the fixed and guaranteed maintenance cost and priority service of a full service lease while retaining all benefits of vehicle ownership.

For more information, contact the sales rep at your nearest Tallman Group location. And here for more Tallman Truck Centre videos.