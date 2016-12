Stepless heating power control

Optimized water volume flow thanks to controlled water pump allows for faster window de-icing

Can be used with petrol, diesel, E10 and B30

Noise emissions optimized

Higher IP protection rating makes it secure against the ingress of water during high-pressure/steam jet cleaning, provided it is not in operation

Greatly enhanced resistance to salt mist

Robust design features include its encapsulated fan motor, isolated hot and cold components and electronically commutated motor

85% efficiency

Operating temperature range: diesel -40 °C to +80 °C and petrol -40 °C to +60 °C

By launching the Hydronic S3 Economy , Eberspächer introduces a compact water heater into the market that satisfies the latest requirements of all vehicle segments. Its compact dimensions and fantastic flexibility during installation are truly impressive. In addition, the Hydronic S3 Economy uses pioneering Eberspächer CAN bus technology and is made with robust components.