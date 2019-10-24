Engagement key for association momentum

Why should you want to be an Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) carrier member? What’s in it for you? There are many reasons.

As always, safety is what we deliver. We believe now more than ever the AMTA stands as the voice, the standard, and the resource of the transportation industry. A membership here means more than listing your company on our website, it is a promise that we will be your voice in addressing everything from new technology coming on board, to driver shortages, to diversity in industry.

If your company falls under the Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB) industry code for general trucking, specialized trucking, or garbage collection and disposal, you are considered an AMTA associate carrier. As an associate carrier there are membership advantages such as access to health and safety committees, discounts, and invites to AMTA training and events.

As a full carrier member, however, you get that, and more. Carrier members can engage with the Compliance and Regulatory Affairs Committee, giving them access to government and development of AMTA policy positions. Their engagement is what will aid industry in finding solutions moving forward. Come to us with your most important transportation issues so we can navigate them with you.

While we help members steer through the evolution of innovation and technology in industry, our focus is centered on our Top 5 positions: Safety Fitness Certificates, mandatory entry level training, hours of service, the Foreign Workers’ Program, and regulatory interceptions/application of enforcement.

The Temporary Foreign Workers’ Program and mandatory entry level training in particular have been in the news recently. To the AMTA, safety in industry is paramount and the association wholly supports proper training for not only drivers, but carriers as well. In order to be at the top of your game when it comes to safety in industry, AMTA’s Injury Reduction and Training department offers several quality online and classroom courses. And, we’re currently working to expand our offerings even further.

We understand there is a driver shortage in industry and acknowledge that a top priority of every transportation business is the need for safe, skilled, educated, and professional employees. Our mission is to empower employers/employees by providing the necessary education tools for safe workplaces and roadways.

These days we are seeing advancements in industry like collision mitigation technology and implementation of electronic logging devices.

More innovative ideas are arriving on the scene, and the AMTA is there to help you with this. As a member, you benefit from being informed on and are at the forefront of this technology. Projects like the Alberta Zero Emissions Truck Electrification Collaboration (AZETEC) will serve to provide fuel alternatives for carriers, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Carrier members are also privy to premium news alerts via our carrier e-news, private industry networking, have the inside track on lobbying, exclusive invitations to meetings and events, the opportunity to run for either, or both, the AMTA and Canadian Trucking Alliance Boards of Directors, and more.

By working together, we can help change the face of industry, while ensuring the safety of those traveling our roadways. We’re more effective as a group than we are as individuals. Join your provincial transportation association today.

Chris Nash is president of the Alberta Motor Transport Association. He has more than 30 years of experience in the transportation industry, from the road to the boardroom.