Webinar – Approaching the Digital Transformation of Transportation



Dave Brajkovich, Chief Technology Officer, Polaris Transportation



Air Date: July 11, 2018, 12:00-1:00 ET

Price: $75 + applicable taxes.

The blazing fast evolution of technology is impacting every industry and supply chain, logistics, and transportation is no different. In fact, the demands of regulation and process, plus client expectations of speed, service and accountability in a competitive environment mean your industry will experience a more substantial disruption more quickly than many others.

Industry professionals are wondering how to navigate – or even start with – emerging technologies and how to experiment without sacrificing stability and good standards.

This webinar will discuss how technology companies can help collaborate with the supply chain vertical to take operations to a new level of sophistication and simplification. You’ll learn about how the entire lifecycle process can be streamlined by blockchian, and how internal tech – such as machine learning and robotic automation – can relieve common processes by adding value.

By attending this session, you’ll understand how to approach digital transformation with enthusiasm rather than with the fear of the unknown. While invaluable to those in operations and IT in supply chain, this session will also be relevant to C-suite leaders and anyone in the sector keen on understanding the changes that will be brought by investment in technology, process and people.