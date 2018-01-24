Webinar – Fear of Amazon: Changing Consumer Expectations and What You Can Do to Compete



Facilitator: Justin Bailie, Founder, Rose Rocket



Air Date: January 24, 2018, 12:00-1:00 ET

Price: $75 + applicable taxes.

Click here to secure your spot in Fear of Amazon

Having trouble registering? Just email mmackinnon@citt.ca

Explosive ecommerce growth. Consumers expecting same-day delivery. Lack of technology from the carrier and retailer side. Expanding well beyond consumer goods, Amazon had forever changed the landscape of retail in a way that is leaving many on all sides of the transportation wondering how their businesses will keep up.

In this webinar, Justin Bailie, a tech entrepeneur focused on the transportation industry will discuss how large and small retailers alike face disruption and irrelevancy. He will discuss how carriers are ill prepared to support the needs of their customers to get ahead (or keep pace) with Amazon, then will suggest ways that both retailers and carriers can work together to meet the changing demands of their customers while delivering an enhanced customer experience – that is profitable.

By attending this webinar, you’ll learn

Small and Quick wins you can start on today as both a carrier and retailer to get ahead of Amazon and other e-comm giants

Transportation technologies carriers can use to be a better partner to large customers

How retailers can offer a faster and home delivery option to customers

How carriers and retailerscan create more visibility and scalability into final final mile deliveries

This is a can’t-miss webinar for carriers, retailers, retail suppliers, and all supply chain logistics professionals interested in the fast-evolving landscape of technology in the industry