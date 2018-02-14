Webinar – Industry Outlook and Analysis 2018

Facilitator: Lou Smyrlis, Group Publisher, Truck News, Truck West, Truck Tech, Today’s Trucking

John Tenpenny, Editor, Canadian Shipper

Air Date: February 14, 2018, 12:00-1:00 ET

Price: $75 + applicable taxes.

Networking has evolved from a “nice to do” activity to a required professional competency. In today’s complex and competitive business environment, the scope and diversity of your network often

determines both professional and personal success. Unfortunately, for over 90% of business professionals, it is also a misunderstood and abused business strategy. This webinar, presented by networking guru Michael J. Hughes, will give you practical tools and strategies for building your network with productive, profitable connections.

This webinar will address the most common networking myths, explore secret networking principles and supply success strategies for creating and leveraging a network of relationships.

By attending this webinar, you’ll learn:

5 networking payoff areas that multiply your results without extra effort

4 strategies to maximize your impact and build trust during an initial contact

3 little‐known techniques that make you seem more personable and professional

5 Conference networking strategies guaranteed to double results

Who Should Attend?

Anyone interested in improving the networking for both personal and business needs will benefit from attending this webinar.

