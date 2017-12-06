Truck News

Webinar – Joint Business Planning

December 06, 2017

Facilitator: Jim McKay, CCLP, Founder & President, AVLECA Group
Air Date: December 6, 2017, 12:00-1:00 ET
Price: $75 + applicable taxes.

With increasing complexity in both business relationships and customer expectations it is more important than ever to clearly understand expectations and accountabilities between business partners. Most top-to-top sessions between key business partners yield limited results and fail to provide meaningful opportunity for follow up on progress for commitments made. In an environment where you are only as good as your last delivery, companies must find a way to drive long term collaborative relationships built on trust and mutual benefit.

This webinar will discuss Joint Business Planning in the End-to-End Supply Chain and the importance of a clearly defined process for driving accountability and results between partners.

After this webinar, you’ll have a better understanding of:

  • The Joint Business Planning (JBP) Process: what is it and why is it important
  • Key components of the JBP: Strategic, Commercial and Operational
  • Challenges and opportunities that complicate the JBP process
  • Best practices for driving collaboration with partners

Who Should Attend?

  • Supply chain executives and managers​
  • Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail executives and managers
  • Replenishment and purchasing professionals
  • Logistics and transportation professionals
  • Finance and accounting professionals
  • Business owners who want to drive accountability and trust with partners

About the facilitator:

Facilitator: Jim McKay, CCLP, Founder & President, AVLECA Group

Jim McKay is Founder & President of the AVLECA Group, a boutique consulting firm based in the Greater Toronto Area. Jim helps clients create an end to end strategy and supply chain blueprint to drive world class culture and execution, connecting the dots from the shop floor to the board room.

Prior to founding AVLECA, Jim was a supply chain executive at Walmart Canada, not only leading End to End Supply Chain Strategy for Canada, but also leading the Canadian Transportation team, accountable for all inbound / outbound movements for over 400 stores and over a thousand shipments per day. At Praxair, Jim held senior positions leading Logistics, Product Management, Continuous Improvement and Oilsands Business Development.
Jim holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Western Ontario and an Executive MBA from The Smith School of Business at Queens University. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA), certified Six Sigma Blackbelt and CCLP – CITT Certified Logistics Professional.



