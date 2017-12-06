Webinar – Joint Business Planning

Facilitator: Jim McKay, CCLP, Founder & President, AVLECA Group

With increasing complexity in both business relationships and customer expectations it is more important than ever to clearly understand expectations and accountabilities between business partners. Most top-to-top sessions between key business partners yield limited results and fail to provide meaningful opportunity for follow up on progress for commitments made. In an environment where you are only as good as your last delivery, companies must find a way to drive long term collaborative relationships built on trust and mutual benefit.

This webinar will discuss Joint Business Planning in the End-to-End Supply Chain and the importance of a clearly defined process for driving accountability and results between partners.

After this webinar, you’ll have a better understanding of:

The Joint Business Planning (JBP) Process: what is it and why is it important

Key components of the JBP: Strategic, Commercial and Operational

Challenges and opportunities that complicate the JBP process

Best practices for driving collaboration with partners

Who Should Attend?

Supply chain executives and managers​

Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail executives and managers

Replenishment and purchasing professionals

Logistics and transportation professionals

Finance and accounting professionals

Business owners who want to drive accountability and trust with partners

