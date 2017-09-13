Webinar – Reverse Logistics and Remanufacturing

Facilitator: Facilitator: Eian Campbell, CCLP, Director of Operations, Danby Products Limited

Air Date: September 13, 2017, 12:00-1:00 ET

Price: $75 + applicable taxes.

Click here to secure your spot in Incoterms: Reverse Logistics and Remanufacturing

Having trouble registering? Just email mmackinnon@citt.ca

Direct-to-consumer business is growing rapidly from traditional brick and mortar, but customer returns continue to be a cost borne by the supplier. In the appliance sector, returns can be over 4% of units sold – and even higher on seasonal products. In this webinar, through the example of the appliance business, you’ll learn key areas for suppliers to turn this cost activity into a profit center, with useful takeaways no matter what sector you operate in.

With extremely tight margins, a product that cannot be sent to landfill due to refrigerants (damaging ozone layer) and bulky, heavy units with a high return freight cost dictates that these costs are a drain on profitability – but they really provide an opportunity. This webinar will cover:

The current state of reverse logistics

Cost reduction strategies (both pre-purchase and post-purchase)

Triple bottom line opportunities

Freight negotiations strategies

Remanufacturing strategies

B-channel opportunities

By attending this webinar, you’ll understand freight strategies for returned merchandise, key opportunities in analyzing returned merchandise, and re-selling strategies.

This session will be invaluable to operations, facilities, procurement, and transportation managers, and will also provide fascinating insights and learning for anyone involved in the supply chain.