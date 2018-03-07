Webinar – Trade Credit: A Growing Risk in Today’s Global Economy



Facilitators: Abraham Katan, CCP, Vice-President, AON Canada

Paul Hare, Senior Account Executive, AON Canada

David Cooke, Account Executive, AON Canada

Ryan Butler, CIP, Associate Account Executive, AON Canada



Air Date: March 7, 2018, 12:00-1:00 ET

Global and political uncertainty has increased the frequency of bankruptcies and payment delinquencies, emphasizing the need for accounts receivable insurance to be part of a company’s good corporate governance strategy. Additionally, Trade Credit Insurers have been experiencing a steady rise of bankruptcy and protracted default claims over the past several years.

This webinar will identify the top 10 global risks businesses will face over the next 2 years (based on an Aon Global Risk Management Survey), and discuss the reasons why companies should consider implementing an accounts receivable insurance policy to help mitigate risk, and grow sales confidently.

After the webinar, participants will understand how to use accounts receivable insurance as an:

I nsurance Tool – to conduct transactions while making well-informed credit decisions based on valuable market intelligence, and insight on the financial viability of your customers

– to conduct transactions while making well-informed credit decisions based on valuable market intelligence, and insight on the financial viability of your customers Sales Tool – To increase your competitive advantage to grow your business by offering more attractive credit terms to your clients.

– To increase your competitive advantage to grow your business by offering more attractive credit terms to your clients. Financing Tool – To credit enhance your accounts receivable with a highly rated insurance company and improve your margining while reducing borrowing costs.

– To credit enhance your accounts receivable with a highly rated insurance company and improve your margining while reducing borrowing costs. Opportunity to enhance corporate governance – To supplement internal credit risk management practices, reduce bad debt reserves, and avoid catastrophic bad-debt losses.

Who should attend this webinar?

Anyone working for a company that offers its customers credit terms should attend this webinar. This topic is also applicable to all businesses that have experienced a bad debt loss or are looking to expand sales, and leverage attractive bank margining with their lender.

