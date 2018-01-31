Webinar – Turning 3-Minute Networking Conversations into Long-term Relationships

Facilitator: Michael J. Hughes, North America’s Networking Guru
Air Date: January 31, 2018, 12:00-1:00 ET
Networking has evolved from a “nice to do” activity to a required professional competency. In today’s complex and competitive business environment, the scope and diversity of your network often
determines both professional and personal success. Unfortunately, for over 90% of business professionals, it is also a misunderstood and abused business strategy. This webinar, presented by networking guru Michael J. Hughes, will give you practical tools and strategies for building your network with productive, profitable connections.
This webinar will address the most common networking myths, explore secret networking principles and supply success strategies for creating and leveraging a network of relationships.
By attending this webinar, you’ll learn:
Michael J. Hughes, North America’s Networking Guru
Michael specializes in helping professionals increase results by improving their ability to develop and leverage relationships. Building on his successful 23‐year corporate career, he has invested the last 25 years relentlessly researching networking as a business strategy and professional competency. Recognized as an international networking expert, he now coaches business, corporate and sales professionals on how to achieve better results by improving networking skills.
His client list includes names like Dell, Staples, Project Management Institute, Association for Service Quality, APICS, Sunlife, Alcatel‐Lucent, and the University of Ottawa’s Telfer EMBA Program. Michael’s most unique characteristic is that he has built his company from an idea to a six‐figure speaking and consulting practice using networking as his sole marketing strategy.
