Webinar – Winning the Last Mile Race

Facilitator: Gary Newbury, CCLP, MBA, MSc, PMP, Lean Six Sigma BB, Retail Distribution Network and Supply Chain Transformations – Last Mile Excellence

Air Date: November 22, 2017, 12:00-1:00 ET

Price: $75 + applicable taxes.

Every retailer is concerned with how to remain relevant in the digital age and how to handle online sales more efficiently. This webinar will focus on the last mile within the fast-growing online volumes being experienced by Canadian retailers and areas the traditional bricks & mortar store may need to consider to remain as part of the retailers distribution network.

Mr. Newbury will discuss digital transformational process within retailers and dispel some of the myths that it is all about technology, or the online world, focusing on the strong strategic part supply chain leaders will have in the digital age. He will then touch on Last Mile and some of the current thoughts retailers have (or should be having), about how to develop their store network to beat “Amazon” (and now Walmart) in terms of speed to market.

Discussing leading-edge strategies, this webinar will be of interest to all professionals eager to understand how technology and evolving consumer expectations affect everyone involved in supply chain.

After this webinar, you’ll have a better understanding of how the transformations being experienced by retail (and some other industries) comprise of managing three core elements, technology, people and process. You’ll also gain an understanding of where your company currently stands, and what type of transformational process you should be embarking on

