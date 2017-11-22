Webinar – Winning the Last Mile Race

Facilitator: Gary Newbury, CCLP, MBA, MSc, PMP, Lean Six Sigma BB, Retail Distribution Network and Supply Chain Transformations – Last Mile Excellence
Air Date: November 22, 2017, 12:00-1:00 ET
Every retailer is concerned with how to remain relevant in the digital age and how to handle online sales more efficiently. This webinar will focus on the last mile within the fast-growing online volumes being experienced by Canadian retailers and areas the traditional bricks & mortar store may need to consider to remain as part of the retailers distribution network.
Mr. Newbury will discuss digital transformational process within retailers and dispel some of the myths that it is all about technology, or the online world, focusing on the strong strategic part supply chain leaders will have in the digital age. He will then touch on Last Mile and some of the current thoughts retailers have (or should be having), about how to develop their store network to beat “Amazon” (and now Walmart) in terms of speed to market.
Discussing leading-edge strategies, this webinar will be of interest to all professionals eager to understand how technology and evolving consumer expectations affect everyone involved in supply chain.
After this webinar, you’ll have a better understanding of how the transformations being experienced by retail (and some other industries) comprise of managing three core elements, technology, people and process. You’ll also gain an understanding of where your company currently stands, and what type of transformational process you should be embarking on
Facilitator: Gary Newbury, MBA, MSc, CCLP, PMP, Lean Six Sigma BB
Gary specialises in change management and strategic transformation within Retail Value Chains and Last Mile Operations. He is a recognised as a thought leader in “Last Mile Logistics and Fulfillment”, the most complex and challenging element of retail supply chains, along with integration with unified retail strategies. His 30-year experience of retail logistics is notable for rapidly tackling and transforming underperforming distribution networks, alongside leadership within high growth organisations on a national and international basis within B2B/B2C channels, typically, on a Project, Consulting or Interim C level executive basis, and has occupied many CFO, COO & CEO roles during this time.
He is currently on contract with Gordon Food Service as Executive Program Manager – Last Mile Strategy and Distribution Network Efficiencies driving change across transport and warehousing functions of this $10B food service company. He is current recognised by Retail Council of Canada as a subject matter expert in Retail Supply Chain Last Mile Logistics
Gary holds two Master Degrees (MBA and MSc supply Chain Management & Logistics) from Cranfield University, England and has developed his project management expertise through Prince2 (qualified to train), MSP (Advanced Practitioner) applications and, more recently, he has been certified with Project Management Institute (PMI) and a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, being part of the RPM Academy faculty staff. He was recently awarded the James T Mackenzie award with CITT.
Prior to moving to Canada, Gary was President of Supply Chain Specialists Ltd, a practice providing transformational leadership to companies with retail value chain challenges. Gary completed 50+ engagements providing leadership and technical expertise to firms requiring rapid resolution of business-critical service/cost issues across the Retail Value Chain, establishing a reputation for providing high impact, scaleable solutions, often delivering market leading performance within brands (such as IBP Group, HTC), Retailers (such as Homebase and Sony UK), 3PLs (such as Salvesen and NYK Logistics) and Last Mile (HDNL, Europe’s largest white glove operation where he was Interim CEO).
Prior to this he was CFO at AAH Distribution and drove the M&A program resulting in a tenfold increase in sales (from $35M to $350M), and Controller at Storehouse Distribution (BhS, Mothercare, Habitat etal), part of a small executive team driving the largest contract outsourcing of a speciality retailer in the UK, and then decentralising the network to individual retailers whilst driving lower costs to serve.
