Air-Defense Swinger gladhand incorporates filter

Phillips Industries has combined its Air-Defense System and a swinger gladhand, creating a new generation of in-line air brake system filtration products known as the Air-Defense Swinger System.

A replaceable Quick-Change Cartridge keeps the trailer air lines free of debris and features an anodized housing and single-piece screw-in filter with an incorporated service indicator. A bypass mode ensures that air continues to flow even when the filter is full. And a non-resettable red indicator pops out of the bottom of the cartridge to identify the need for a replacement.

The swinger gladhand, meanwhile, swivels 180 degrees from side to side, eliminating kinks in air lines. When not being used, it automatically returns to the seal to protect air lines.

Gladhand options include straight service, straight emergency, Qwik-E, or the swinger arm without a gladhand for customization.

www.phillipsind.com