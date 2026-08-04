Clean Energy expands Canadian CNG network as fleets add natural gas trucks

Clean Energy Fuels is expanding its compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling network in Western Canada as trucking, refuse and oilfield fleets add more natural gas-powered trucks equipped with Cummins’ X15N engine.

The company announced new fueling and maintenance agreements with fleets across British Columbia and Alberta while adding CNG stations in Grande Prairie, Alta., and Chilliwack, B.C., through its partnership with Tourmaline. The additions expand Clean Energy’s Canadian network to stations in Edmonton, Calgary, Kamloops, Grande Prairie and Chilliwack.

The company said growing interest in the Cummins X15N 15-liter natural gas engine is helping drive adoption among longhaul fleets.

“Canada has a strong business case for natural gas. This is a demanding market and the Cummins X15N engine closes the technology gap for fleets that haul heavy and put a lot of miles on the truck every year,” said Cody Brookwell, director of sales and business development at Clean Energy. “High utilization of a predictable fuel that costs 40-50% less than diesel definitely accelerates the environmental benefits and payback on the upfront investment.”

Among the fleets expanding their natural gas operations are: Nortrans Freight Management, which ordered five additional X15N-powered trucks after a successful trial; Mullen Dedicated Logistics, which plans to add seven X15N trucks; Caron Transportation Systems, which is adding five; and Integrity Waste Solutions, which is expanding its fleet with 10 additional natural gas trucks, including three powered by the X15N.

Other fleets announcing deployments include GFL Environmental (three trucks), Reimer Brothers (four), Trican Well Service (three), Prairie Waste Solutions (seven), Sniper Services (one tri-drive rated to haul up to 140,000 lb.) and Environmental 360, which is deploying 15 natural gas trucks in Chilliwack.

“We are proud to partner with Clean Energy and support the development of commercial-grade infrastructure across western Canada,” said Ed Sherbinski, president of Mullen Dedicated Logistics. “The Cummins X15N engine has performed well in our operation, delivering the same performance and reliability we would expect from our diesel-powered equipment. Equally important, our drivers love the trucks, which has helped make the transition a success.”

The company said the expanded fueling network supports linehaul, regional and return-to-base operations while helping fleets reduce emissions and lower fuel costs.