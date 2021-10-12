Transport Bourassa latest Canadian fleet to adopt electric trucks

Transport Bourassa has ordered two Kenworth T680E battery-electric trucks, the truck maker announced.

The Quebec-based trucking company will deploy them in regional LTL operations.

“Transport Bourassa is committed to do what’s best for the community and the environment,” said Marilyn Bourassa, fleet manager at Transport Bourassa. “The Kenworth T680Es open a new chapter in our over 60-year history, enabling our fleet to operate in a more sustainable manner and reduce carbon emissions.”

(Photo: Kenworth)

“We take pride in Transport Bourassa’s decision to add the Kenworth T680E model and we look forward to continuing to support their operation,” added Patrick-Olivier Tremblay, sales manager of selling dealer Kenworth Maska in La Presentation, Quebec.

The T680E is designed for P&D, regional haul, and drayage applications and is available as a day cab, straight truck or tractor configuration.