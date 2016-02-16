Canada to mandate e-logs and Electronic Stability Control for new trucks

TORONTO, Ont.—The Canadian Trucking Alliance has announced that officials from Transport Minister Marc Garneau’s office have confirmed reports that the federal government is moving forward to replace current requirements for truck drivers to complete paper log books with a mandate that trucks be equipped with Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs).

The confirmation followed a weekend report from The Canadian Press which suggested the mandate was coming soon.

It was also confirmed that a new manufacturing standard will be introduced to require that all new heavy trucks sold in Canada be equipped with an Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system.

The CTA welcomed the news of the ELD mandate and says that the benefits of ELDs and ESCs outweigh the costs for both the trucking industry and for government.

“We have been advocating for both of these key safety measures for over a decade now,” said CTA president, David Bradley. “We know that Transport Canada has been working on both issues but with a new government in charge we needed to confirm the commitment is moving forward at the political level. I am satisfied that commitment is in place.”

There is no firm date on when Transport Canada plans to formally introduce the regulations yet, though the CTA expects it to align implementation as closely as possible to the timetable for similar measures in the US – in late 2017 or early 2018.

CTA said that though the federal government has stepped up to the plate regarding both safety measures, it is calling on the provinces to implement an identical ELD mandate for those trucking operations that come under provincial jurisdiction.