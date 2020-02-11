Altruck wins top International Truck honor

KITCHENER, Ont. — Altruck International Truck Centres has won the International Truck Presidential Award.

The award, introduced in 2018, honors the top International dealerships that achieve the highest level of performance in a number of benchmarks, including customer satisfaction.

“This award is the highest honor an International dealer principal can achieve from the company,” said Mark Belisle, senior vice-president of distribution at Navistar.

He said Altruck is one of only 14 dealerships in the U.S. and Canada, which has earned this recognition in 2019.

“This award is a great honor for everyone at Altruck because it recognizes all the hard work and professionalism we bring to customers in the Ontario area,” said Ryan Kirby, dealer principal.

“Everyone at Altruck is dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience.”

Altruck, a division of Kirby International Trucks, is a full-service International dealership serving customers in six locations across Ontario.