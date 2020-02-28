BYD names Samuel Kang head of total solutions

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD has named Samuel Kang head of total solutions for North America.

He will serve at BYD’s regional headquarters in Los Angeles, integrating the company’s wide range of products to bring green tech solutions to customers, the company said Friday.

“As BYD continues to advance its state-of-the-art high-tech solutions in solar power generation, energy storage and heavy-duty electric vehicles we see opportunity across North America to showcase BYD’s total solutions,” said Stella Li, BYD president for North America.

“As we grow, we are continuing to invest in professionals like Sam.”

Reporting to Li, Kang will expand BYD’s strategic outreach for innovation.

He will guide the company’s drive to create a green ecosystem with the ability to generate, store, and use zero-emission energy to power vehicles, BYD said.

Kang, who is also the mayor Duarte, Calif., most recently served as executive officer for Healthy23 Bioscience.

He holds an MBA in finance and an MS in applied computer science from Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, Calif.