CargoM is offering people interested in becoming a truck driver an opportunity to experience the trade.

The logistics and transportation cluster of Montreal-based trucking and freight businesses launched the Trucking Career Immersion Program (TCIP) Tuesday, which aims to introduce participants to the various aspects of the truck driving trade through immersive activities such as an information session, practical tests, and a workplace visit.

Participants who want to earn a diploma of vocational studies in truck transportation will be able to meet a guidance counsellor, who will guide them in their registration process. The TCIP is free and open to everyone, but under-represented demographics such as women, youth and newcomers are being targeted.

Statistics Canada data for the Montreal census metropolitan area shows that 27,000 drivers work for 4,500 companies. In 2021, these companies were actively recruiting to fill nearly 3,000 positions.

“We are pleased to give people who are interested in the sector a realistic picture in just one day of this trade, whose different facets may be misunderstood and which offers so many possibilities,” said Mathieu Charbonneau, executive director, CargoM.

Chloé St-Amand, general manager, Camo-Route said, “Camo-Route is proud to participate in a project that makes training in truck transport more accessible. In addition, the TCIP lets future candidates experience what it’s like to work in the field.”

Sébastien Roy, deputy director, business services at CFTR (Comité sectoriel de main-d’œuvre de l’industrie du transport routier) said, “The CFTR team is proud to collaborate in this project to enable participants to gain a real professional immersion experience.”

For details visit votrevoierapide.com.