Estes Express migrates bill processing to AI-powered platform

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Estes Express Lines has chosen freight process outsourcing service provider DDC FPO to enhance its existing billing program, it was announced Monday.

Estes Express will use DDC FPO’s artificial intelligence-powered platform DDC Intelligence to mitigate its bill of lading volume.

Estes Express is the largest privately-owned less-than-truckload carrier in the U.S. It has been partnering with DDC FPO since 2011.

DDC FPO said it began migrating the carrier’s bill volume to DDC Intelligence in early August following testing last year. Now it is managing over 33,000 bills per day.

DDC FPO currently processes 30% of all LTL bills in North America, according to the company.