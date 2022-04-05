Steve’s Livestock Transport has taken a minority stake in Runnin’ Red Transport and its Emerson Transfer subsidiary.

The companies say the deal creates new growth opportunities for both businesses. Steve’s Livestock is located in Blumenort, Man., and claims to be one of North America’s largest livestock transporters.

Runnin’ Red is a cross-border package courier and customs broker with locations in Emerson, Letellier, and Winnipeg, Man. It handles parcels and LTL shipments – including Amazon deliveries – between Pembina, N.D., and the Winnipeg area.

(Photo: Steve’s Livestock)

Since 2018 it has owned Emerson Transfer, a small trucking company running dry vans, straight trucks and cargo vans, between Pembina and Winnipeg.

“I am excited to have Steve’s and Runnin’ Red working together,” said Bill Rempel, CEO of Steve’s Livestock Transport. “It is also a strong strategic fit to have our two regional freight divisions, Emerson Transfer and Dawson Road Transfer, working together.”

“We are excited to start our new partnership with Steve’s Livestock Transport,” added Jeff French, CEO of Runnin’ Red Transport. “Significant opportunities exist to synergize and enhance our logistics network. We look forward to expanding our business to better serve our new and existing customers.”