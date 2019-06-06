Trucking for a Cure convoys to go ahead in September

MARKHAM, Ont. – Plans are underway to hold the 10th edition of the Trucking for a Cure convoys in Woodstock, Ont., and Prescott, Ont., despite the impending closure of a sponsor of the charity events.

Prescott will hold the first convoy on Sept. 14, followed by Woodstock a week later, the TFAC said in an email to Truck News.

There were some concerns that the planned closure of Highland Transport at the end of this month could affect the convoys, but the TFAC said the company only played a minor role in the events.

In 2016, Highland driver and TFAC organizer Joanne Millen-Mackenzie won Today’s Trucking’s prestigious HighwayStar of the Year award for her outreach efforts.

In nine years, the convoys have raised more than $700,000 for breast cancer research.