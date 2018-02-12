U.S. Xpress launches new incentive program for team drivers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — U.S. Xpress announced today the company has launched a new incentive program for current and future team drivers.

The TeamMAX Bonus program allows team drivers to earn total bonuses of $50,000 with up to four weeks of paid vacation in a single year.

“With the continued growth of e-commerce, more and more consumers expect their packages to arrive within one or two days, not in three or four days. This dynamic has completely changed how U.S. Xpress supports the shipping demands of our customers today, especially when it comes to major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and others who are driving the need for expedited freight services to record levels in the trucking industry,” said Eric Fuller, CEO of U.S. Xpress. “U.S. Xpress already has some of the best team drivers in the industry. With this new incentive program, we can reward our current drivers for their great work and loyalty as well as new drivers coming into the company. Recruiting and retaining team drivers in today’s highly competitive job market is not just about pay. It’s also about a lifestyle. This is why U.S. Xpress specifically designed the new bonus program as a way for new and current team drivers to make more money but also to earn up to four weeks of paid vacation each year.”

Drivers in U.S. Xpress’ TeamMAX program enjoy additional perks on top of the new bonus and vacation incentives. They have first priority for the newest trucks, get top priority at the service centers so they have minimal downtime, and can earn up to 82 cents per mile (CPM), which is one of the industry’s best rates. TeamMAX drivers, like all company drivers with U.S. Xpress, have access an exceptional benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision and a 401(k) match.

“When drivers think about teaming, we want them to think about U.S. Xpress,” Fuller added. “This means if a solo driver, or even a student driver who is about to graduate from truck driving school, has ever thought about becoming a team driver, now is the time to make the switch. We can help these individual drivers find the right partner for team driving, get them out on the road making money and keeping our customers’ freight moving.”

For more information please click here or call 866-576-2979.