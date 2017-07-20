

The trucking industry in Canada not only prides itself on being relationship focused, but on utilizing traditional operational methods as well. With over 300,000 truck drivers across Canada, many find themselves unsure about how the recent influx of new technologies will impact their current way of doing business. A few of the new disruptive players who are challenging the commercial auto industry include transportation service providers, autonomous vehicles and telematics.

Although these numerous advances can bring positive change to the industry, there are privacy and standardization hurdles that will need to be addressed in order for these new business tools and systems to become mainstream. What we also need to explore is how these changes will affect the insurance establishment?

