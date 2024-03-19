Report: The 2024 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
- Maximize Your Profitability: Align your operations with the top-performing shops across the country to achieve a net profit margin between 11-20%.
- Strategically Adjust Labor Rates: Capitalize on the 9% nationwide increase in labor rates to boost your revenue and gain a competitive edge.
- Build A Financial Plan: Secure your business through a strategic approach to financial planning, helping you achieve long-term success.
- You’ll discover how to leverage key insights and new opportunities in the commercial repair industry.