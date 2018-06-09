Log in
Subscriber Services
Brought to you by the editors of
Truck News, Truck West & Truck Tech
News
Video
Features
Test Drives
Blogs
Products
Events
Sommet canadien sur l’entretien de flotte
Event Calendar
Truck World
Canadian Fleet Maintenance Summit
Surface Transportation Summit
Expocam
Careers
Driver Recruitment
Recruitment Video
More
Digital Edition
Advertiser Index
Contacts
Advertise
« All Events
Central Ontario Regional Truck Driving Championship
June 9
Event Navigation
«
BCTA’s Annual General Meeting and Management Conference
TTC’s Lunch and Learn for Women in Transportation
»
+ Google Calendar
+ iCal Export
Details
Date:
June 9
Event Tags:
eventnewsletter
Website:
http://www.cortdc.com
Venue
Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex
400 East Ave
Kitchener
,
Ontario
N2H 1Z6
Canada
+ Google Map
Event Navigation
«
BCTA’s Annual General Meeting and Management Conference
TTC’s Lunch and Learn for Women in Transportation
»