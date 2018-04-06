Truck News

« All Events

Manitoba Trucking Association’s Annual General Meeting and Spring Gala Dinner

April 6, 2018

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
April 6, 2018
Event Tags:
Website:
http://www.trucking.mb.ca

Venue

RBC Convention Centre
375 York Ave,
Winnipeg, Manitoba R3C3J3 Canada + Google Map