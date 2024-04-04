Unlocking Fleet Safety & Efficiency: The Managed Service Advantage
In today’s fast-paced world, time is your most valuable asset, but safety needs to be your #1 priority. Learn how a Managed Service can help capture more risk within your fleet faster, all while maximizing your time. Without a managed service safety solution, your team may be burdened with thousands of false positive or irrelevant event videos, and the time it takes to sift through them can be overwhelming. Leave it to your personnel or AI alone, and you risk an inconsistent and imperfect experience in identifying risky incidents and improving driver performance. We can do the heavy lifting for you!