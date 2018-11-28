Verkada builds enterprise video surveillance systems for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. The platform combines intelligent, plug-and-play security cameras with cloud-based software that’s easy to use on any device. Verkada eliminates legacy infrastructure — such as NVRs, DVRs and servers — and requires no configuration to work securely in any network environment. Over 400 organizations use Verkada to protect people, secure facilities and assets, and gain analytics that improve the efficiency of their operations.

Verkada was founded in 2016 by Stanford computer scientists Filip Kaliszan (CEO), Benjamin Bercovitz (CTO), and James Ren (Principal Software Architect), who were previously founders of CourseRank, a web platform for academic course-planning that was acquired by Chegg in 2010. Hans Robertson, former co-founder and COO of Meraki, the cloud-managed networking leader that was acquired by Cisco Systems in 2012 for $1.2 billion, serves as Verkada’s Executive Chairman. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

