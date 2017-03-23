Bestpass offers program for leased trucks, eyes Canadian expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bestpass is coming out with a toll management service for leased vehicles.

Its leased equipment toll solution (LETS) allows leasing companies to seamlessly rebill the lessee and transfer transponders from lease provider to customer accounts and back.

The new offering was tested with a national leased service provider.

“LETS is a win for everyone involved,” said John Andrews, president and CEO of Bestpass. “The leased equipment providers save a substantial amount of time dealing with tolls while adding a great deal of value to their customers. The lessees get coast-to-coast toll coverage, as well as a comprehensive and accurate accounting of their toll. And the tolling authorities benefit by a reduction in violations and a guarantee in payment through their existing relationship with Bestpass, which last year processed more than $450 million in tolls.”

Lessees who are existing Bestpass users can transfer transponders in their leased vehicles to their own account for the duration of the lease.

During a press conference at the Mid-America Trucking Show, Andrews said the company is also looking to expand into Canada. He said by the end of 2018, most Canadian toll routes should be covered by Bestpass. It already works at the Ambassador Bridge and will be adding others this year. “Most of the issues we have in Canada, is that they move at government speed. They have to go through a process by which they accept us into their system,” Andrews said.

Bestpass also announced it’s integrating Tollsmart into its offering. It allows customers to punch in various routes and compare toll costs.