Canada Cartage makes Ottawa flatdeck acquisition

OTTAWA, Ont. – Canada Cartage has announced its expansion in the Ottawa area, through the acquisition of the Fred Guy specialty flatdeck division and the opening of a new cross-dock terminal.

“Opening a new terminal and taking over the Fred Guy specialty flatdeck service is a natural and seamless transition for Canada Cartage,” the company said in a release. “With over 60 years’ experience in the home delivery market, Canada Cartage is looking forward to entering the Ottawa region.”

Canada Cartage says it has retained the Fred Guy drivers.

The new terminal is located at 3220 Hawthorne Road in Ottawa.

“This expansion will further grow Canada Cartage’s services in the nation’s capital region by providing services in Ottawa and the 401 corridor including Carleton Place, Cornwall, Pembroke, Brockville, Kingston, Belleville, Cobourg, Bowmanville, and Peterborough,” the company announced.