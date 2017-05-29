CN Rail conductors could walk off job Tuesday

MONTREAL, Que. – CN Rail train conductors represented by Teamsters Canada have given the railway a 72-hour strike notice.

They could walk off the job Tuesday morning.

Mike Cory, executive vice-president and chief operating officer of CN, said: “We continue to negotiate in good faith with the assistance of a federally-appointed mediator in order to reach a fair agreement before the strike deadline. We are also offering to resolve our differences through binding arbitration with a neutral arbitrator. We remain optimistic that we can reach an agreement without a labour disruption.”