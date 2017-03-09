Panel discussion to address future of trucking at MTA AGM April 7

WINNIPEG, Man. – As part of the Manitoba Trucking Association’s (MTA) AGM, a panel discussion moderated by Newcom Business Media’s Lou Smyrlis will tackle several key issues facing the trucking industry today and into the future.

Those who shaped what trucking has become will soon be entering retirement, and a new crop of industry executives will be taking the helm to face the challenges of technology, autonomous trucks, platooning, intelligent safety systems and workplace demographics, all of which could transform the industry.

How will Manitoba carriers adapt to these changes and thrive for years to come?

The hour-long session will address these challenges, focusing on what kind of new approaches to management the new generation will bring to the table, and how ever-changing technologies will guide that new approach.

The MTA AGM will be held at the RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg April 7, with the ‘Future of Trucking’ panel discussion kicking off at 12:30 p.m. The Spring Gala will follow that evening.

To register for the event, visit https://www.trucking.mb.ca/events/425/mta-85th-annual-general-meeting.