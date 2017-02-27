PIT Group offers fleet evaluations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – PIT Group has announced a new service for fleets, which will evaluate their efficiency and maintenance practices.

A Fleet Efficiency Review includes a comprehensive analysis of a fleet’s maintenance practices by recognized industry experts, PIT Group announced at the spring meeting of the Technology & Maintenance Council.

“Fleet Efficiency Review is a complete analysis of your operations with recommendations that will lead to a fast return on investment,” said Yves Provencher, director of the PIT Group. “With carriers facing increasing operational challenges, and maintenance teams leaner than they have ever been, it is nearly impossible to stay on top of new technologies and legislative requirements. Fleet Efficiency Review provides an action plan that can help you stay abreast of best operational practices.”

PIT Group has partnered with Dwayne Haug, an industry veteran who previously managed maintenance for Werner Enterprises, to deliver the program

“Fleet Efficiency Review will provide you with key information to meet your goals,” said Haug. “In cooperation with and endorsement of your fleet’s equipment and maintenance management team, we will identify your strengths and areas for improvement. Fleet Efficiency Review will deliver a clear picture of your operation, how you compare to the industry and what immediate actions need to be taken to positively impact costs.”

Pricing is based on fleet size. An analysis examines: truck and trailer spec’s; acquisition and disposal review; impact on fuel consumption and maintenance; warranty; maintenance costs; tire management; outsourcing; parts inventory; preventive and predictive maintenance; technician skills and training; and shop layout.