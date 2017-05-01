Winnipeg open-deck transportation company joins Daseke

WINNIPEG, Man. – Big Freight Systems, a Winnipeg-based, open-deck specialized transportation company, has merged with Texas’ Daseke.

The Schilli Companies has also joined Daseke, the largest owner and a consolidator of open deck specialized transportation solutions in North American, which is now comprised of 11 companies with over 3,500 trucks and 7,300 open deck trailers.

Big Freight Systems has been providing supply chain solutions for nearly 70 years, and is an award-winning trucking and freight management company, with a specialization in the power sports market segment. The company servers all Canadian provinces and 19 US states.

“There was a natural comfort level immediately with the other Daseke leaders,” said Gary Coleman, president and CEO of Big Freight Systems. “There will be many synergies between the companies. We all share the same DNA for wanting to be the best, and I look forward to sharing best practices with the Daseke family. What’s more, we will be a beachhead for Daseke in Canada. From an operational standpoint, we now have the financial resources of Daseke to grow our company further, along with consolidated purchasing power and risk mitigation coverage.”

The Schilli Companies began in 1961 and services open deck specialized transportation, as well as industrial warehousing and distribution. The business is comprised of four companies – Schilli Transportation Services, Schilli Specialized, Schilli Distribution Services, and Schilli National Lease, a member of National Lease.

Big Freight Systems and The Schilli Companies had an estimated combined revenue of USD$119 million.

