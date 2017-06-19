Accuride to acquire European steel wheel maker

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Accuride has announced an agreement to acquire steel wheel supplier Mefro Wheels.

Mefro is headquartered in Solingen, Germany, and supplies the European and Asian markets through manufacturing operations in Germany, France, Turkey, Russia, and China.

“The strategic acquisition of Mefro Wheels will solidify Accuride’s position for future growth as a supplier of wheel end solutions to the global commercial vehicle industry, enabling us to better serve the needs of our global customers,” said Accuride president and CEO Rick Dauch.

“The addition of Mefro Wheels will extend Accuride’s geographic reach, expand our truck and trailer wheel offering in Europe, Russia and Asia and further diversify the end-markets we serve with passenger car and off-road construction and agriculture businesses. Combining our complementary product offerings, operations and customer relationships will enable us to serve as a dependable source of high-quality wheels and wheel-end components for our global customers across a broad range of on-road and off-road applications.”